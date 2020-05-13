Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines today (13MAY20) provided latest update to its operation for the remainder of May 2020. Due to extended travel restriction in neighboring countries, the airline is delaying planned service resumption to Bangladesh and Nepal.
Paro – Bangkok 1 weekly A319
Paro – Bumthang 1 weekly ATR42
Paro – Gelephu – Yonphula 1 weekly ATR42
Druk Air 13 – 31MAY20 operations as of 13MAY20
