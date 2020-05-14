Korean Air S20 Europe / Russia Network adjustment as of 13MAY20

Korean Air recently filed changes to the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season, which the airline removed selected routes to Russia and Europe. Following routes will not be offered in summer 2020 season.



Seoul Incheon – Budapest 3 weekly A330-200 (Originally scheduled to commence on 23MAY20)

Seoul Incheon – Irkutsk 2-3 weekly 737-900ER (summer seasonal)

Seoul Incheon – St. Petersburg 5 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Zagreb 3 weekly 787-9 (summer seasonal)

Seoul Incheon – Zurich 3 weekly 777-300ER (summer seasonal)



These routes are expected to be resumed or launched in summer 2021 season.