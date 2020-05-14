Air Serbia schedules limited service from late-May 2020

Air Serbia starting next week is offering limited scheduled service, initially operating 4 European routes. At time this post goes to press, following routes are only available for booking in full-fare Y-class.



Belgrade – Frankfurt eff 21MAY20 1 flight on Thursdays, A319

Belgrade – London Heathrow eff 24MAY20 1 flight on Sundays, A319

Belgrade – Vienna eff 24MAY20 1 flight on Sundays, ATR72

Belgrade – Zurich eff 21MAY20 1 flight on Thursdays, A319