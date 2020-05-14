Eastern Airways has extended its interim schedule extended to the first week of June 2020, as the airline continues to operate 5 weekly Humberside – Aberdeen flights. Until 07JUN20, this route is served with Jetstream J41 aircraft.
T37642 HUY1045 – 1210ABZ J41 5
T37642 HUY1315 – 1440ABZ J41 x567
T37645 ABZ1335 – 1500HUY J41 5
T37645 ABZ1535 – 1700HUY J41 x567
Eastern Airways extends Humberside – Aberdeen interim operation to early-June 2020
