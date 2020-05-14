Smartwings adds Paris CDG – Podgorica service from June 2020

Smartwings from June 2020 plans to offer new route from France, as the airline schedules Paris CDG – Podgorica route. Current schedule listing shows first flight scheduled on 05JUN20, although this is likely to change. Boeing 737-800 operates this route once weekly.



QS3736 CDG0530 – 0805TGD 73H 5

QS3737 TGD1840 – 2110CDG 73H 5