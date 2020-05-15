Fiji Airways restores additional domestic flights from late-May 2020

Fiji Airways today (15MAY20) announced restoration of additional domestic service, gradually in effect in the next few days. Planned additions include the following.



Nadi – Labasa eff 22MAY20 Service resumption, 2 weekly ATR42

Suva – Labasa eff 16MAY20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, ATR72

Suva – Savusavu eff 22MAY20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, DHC6

Suva – Taveuni eff 22MAY20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, DHC6



The airline last week announced extension of International service suspension, now scheduled until 30JUN20, instead of 31MAY20.