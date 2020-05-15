Sounds Air outlines reduced initial operation from mid-May 2020

New Zealand’s Sounds Air yesterday (14MAY20) resumed operation, as New Zealand moved to Alert Level 2. Initially the airline will operate 5 scheduled routes with reduced frequencies.
Blenheim – Christchurch eff 18MAY20 3 weekly
Wellington – Blenheim eff 14MAY20 19 weekly
Wellington – Nelson eff 14MAY20 13 weekly
Wellington – Taupo eff 18MAY20 3 weekly
Wellington – Westport eff 15MAY20 3 weekly
The airline’s following service will be served on ad-hoc by demand basis, according to the airline:
Blenheim – Paraparaumu
Nelson – Paraparaumu
Wellington – Picton