Sounds Air outlines reduced initial operation from mid-May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

New Zealand’s Sounds Air yesterday (14MAY20) resumed operation, as New Zealand moved to Alert Level 2. Initially the airline will operate 5 scheduled routes with reduced frequencies.

Blenheim – Christchurch eff 18MAY20 3 weekly
Wellington – Blenheim eff 14MAY20 19 weekly
Wellington – Nelson eff 14MAY20 13 weekly
Wellington – Taupo eff 18MAY20 3 weekly
Wellington – Westport eff 15MAY20 3 weekly

The airline’s following service will be served on ad-hoc by demand basis, according to the airline:
Blenheim – Paraparaumu
Nelson – Paraparaumu
Wellington – Picton

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.