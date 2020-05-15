Fuji Dream Airlines resumes operation; 18 – 31MAY20 operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Fuji Dream Airlines on Friday afternoon (15MAY20) announced service resumption, effective 18MAY20. For the period of 18MAY20 – 31MAY20, the airline will operate following routes.

Fukuoka – Nagoya Komaki 2 daily
Fukuoka – Niigata 1 daily
Fukuoka – Shizuoka 2 daily
Nagoya Komaki – Niigata 1 daily

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 October 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.