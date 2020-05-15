Fuji Dream Airlines on Friday afternoon (15MAY20) announced service resumption, effective 18MAY20. For the period of 18MAY20 – 31MAY20, the airline will operate following routes.
Fukuoka – Nagoya Komaki 2 daily
Fukuoka – Niigata 1 daily
Fukuoka – Shizuoka 2 daily
Nagoya Komaki – Niigata 1 daily
Fuji Dream Airlines resumes operation; 18 – 31MAY20 operations
