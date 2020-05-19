Uzbekistan Airways resumes limited domestic service from mid-May 2020

Uzbekistan Airways yesterday (18MAY20) resumed regular passenger service on domestic routes. Based on the airline’s announcement on 15MAY20 and GDS schedules listing, the airline plans 2 weekly flights each to Nukus, Termez and Urgench.



Previously reported on Airlineroute, apart from following routes below available for reservation since 15MAY20, the airline has suspended reservation for travel up to 30JUN20.



Tashkent – Nukus eff 19MAY20 2 weekly A320

HY011 TAS0900 – 1040NCU 320 25

HY012 NCU1340 – 1500TAS 320 25



Tashkent – Termez eff 19MAY20 2 weekly 757

HY065 TAS0900 – 1020TMJ 757 36

HY066 TMJ1320 – 1430TAS 757 36



Tashkent – Urgench eff 18MAY20 2 weekly A320

HY051 TAS0900 – 1030UGC 320 14

HY052 UGC1330 – 1450TAS 320 14