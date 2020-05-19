American adds Eagle/Vail – Aspen – Montrose sector in May 2020

American Airlines earlier this month added 2 new domestic one-way sectors, on board Skywest CRJ700 aircraft. The oneWorld member from 07MAY20 to 01JUN20 will be operating Dallas/Ft. Worth – Eagle/Vail – Aspen – Montrose – Dallas/Ft. Worth circular routing, where Eagle/Vail – Aspen and Aspen – Montrose are the new sectors.



AA2986 DFW1020 – 1144EGE1215 – 1250ASE1320 – 1400MTJ1430 – 1736DFW CR7 x23



Flying distance from Eagle/Vail to Aspen is 29 miles (OAG lists 28 miles), the shortest within American Airlines network. Contrary to various reports last week, the shortest flight within the US in terms of flying distance is Taquan Air Services’ Point Baker – Port Protection one-way flight. This route is served twice weekly with DHC2 Beaver, a 10-minute flight covering 2 miles. Based on OAG schedules, majority of domestic US sectors under 29 miles are within Alaska.