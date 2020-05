Air Serbia 21MAY20 – 14JUN20 interim operations as of 20MAY20

Air Serbia this week filed additional adjustment to its interim schedule, upon service resumption. From 21MAY20 to 14JUN20, the airline will operate 13 routes, instead of previously filed 4. Planned operation as of 20MAY20 as follows.



Belgrade – Amsterdam eff 31MAY20 1 weekly A319

Belgrade – Banja Luka eff 05JUN20 2 weekly ATR72

Belgrade – Frankfurt eff 21MAY20 2 weekly A319

Belgrade – Ljubljana eff 29MAY20 2 weekly ATR72

Belgrade – London Heathrow eff 24MAY20 2 weekly A319

Belgrade – New York JFK eff 06JUN20 1 weekly A330-200

Belgrade – Paris CDG eff 31MAY20 1 weekly A319

Belgrade – Podgorica eff 01JUN20 4 weekly A319

Belgrade – Sarajevo eff 04JUN20 2 weekly ATR72

Belgrade – Skopje eff 05JUN20 2 weekly ATR72

Belgrade – Tivat eff 01JUN20 4 weekly A319

Belgrade – Vienna eff 24MAY20 2 weekly ATR72 (A319 on 24MAY20)

Belgrade – Zurich eff 21MAY20 up to 4 weekly A319