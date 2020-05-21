Scoot June 2020 Interim operations as of 20MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Scoot yesterday (20MAY20) announced the extension of interim schedule, now scheduled until 30JUN20. For the month of June 2020, the airline plans to resume service to Malaysia and Mainland China. Planned operation as follows.

Singapore – Guangzhou 1 weekly 787-9
Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9
Singapore – Ipoh 2 weekly A320
Singapore – Kuching 2 weekly A320
Singapore – Penang 2 weekly A320
Singapore – Perth 3 weekly 787-9

