Ethiopian Airlines in recent schedule update revised planned Addis Ababa – London Heathrow route, for the remainder of summer 2020 season. The Star Alliance will be operating this route 7 weekly, instead of planned 10 weekly flights. Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft operates this route.
ET700 ADD0035 – 0650LHR 350 5
ET700 ADD0045 – 0700LHR 350 367
ET700 ADD0115 – 0730LHR 350 124
ET701 LHR2100 – 0645+1ADD 350 D
Ethiopian Airlines S20 London operations as of 20MAY20
