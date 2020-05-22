Juneyao Airlines has filed planned International service for the month of June 2020, as the airline continues to comply with CAAC’s interim International flights policy.
Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki 1 weekly 787-9
Shanghai Pu Dong – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly 787-9
Shanghai Pu Dong – Singapore 1 weekly 787-9
Juneyao Airlines June 2020 International operations as of 21MAY20
Posted
Juneyao Airlines has filed planned International service for the month of June 2020, as the airline continues to comply with CAAC’s interim International flights policy.