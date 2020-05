Air Marshall Islands June 2020 operations as of 23MAY20

The following is an update to Air Marshall Island’s planned domestic service overview, for the month of June 2020. The airline is one of the few Pacific carriers continued to operate regular service during The State of Emergency, despite number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 0.

Airlineroute’s previously coverage on Air Marshall Island’s domestic network, based on the airline’s online booking system, was November 2018.



Planned operation, based on available flights for reservation as follows. Note the airline may operate service to other domestic destinations on ad-hoc basis.



Majuro – Airok – Kwajalein Day 6 (Bi-weekly)

Majuro – Ebon Day 4

Majuro – Jaluit Day 2

Majuro – Jaluit – Kili – Namdrik – Majuro Day 2 (Bi-weekly)

Majuro – Jeh – Airok – Majuro Day 5 (Bi-weekly)

Majuro – Jeh – Kwajalein – Lae – Kwajalein – Majuro Day 4

Majuro – Kaben – Maloelap – Aur – Majuro Day 1 (Bi-weekly)

Majuro – Kwajalein – Wotho – Ujae – Kwajalein – Majuro Day 3 (Bi-weekly)

Majuro – Kwajalein – Airok – Majuro Day 6 (Bi-weekly)

Majuro – Kwajalein – Likiep – Wotje – Majuro Day 2 (Bi-weekly)

Majuro – Kwajalein – Wotho – Ujae – Lae – Kwajalein – Majuro Day 3 (Bi-weekly)

Majuro – Majkin – Kwajalein Day 2

Majuro – Mejit – Ailuk Day 1 (Bi-weekly)

Majuro – Mejit – Airok Day 1 (Bi-weekly)

Majuro – Utirik – Kaben – Majuro Day 5 (Bi-weekly)

Majuro – Woja – Kwajalein Day 3

Majuro – Wotje – Likiep – Kwajalein – Wotje – Likiep – Majuro Day 5