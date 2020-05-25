Croatia Airlines expands interim schedule week of 25MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Croatia Airlines starting today (25MAY20) is expanding its interim schedule, as the Star Alliance carrier resumes service to Amsterdam. Planned operation from 25MAY20 as follows.

Zagreb – Amsterdam Service resumption, 1 daily Dash8-Q400/A319 (A319-only from 01JUN20)
Zagreb – Frankfurt Increase from 1 to 2 daily, operated by A319/320/Dash8-Q400

The airline continues to operate following domestic flights:
Zagreb – Dubrovnik 2 daily
Zagreb – Split 2 daily

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway 

Register now

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.