Croatia Airlines expands interim schedule week of 25MAY20

Croatia Airlines starting today (25MAY20) is expanding its interim schedule, as the Star Alliance carrier resumes service to Amsterdam. Planned operation from 25MAY20 as follows.



Zagreb – Amsterdam Service resumption, 1 daily Dash8-Q400/A319 (A319-only from 01JUN20)

Zagreb – Frankfurt Increase from 1 to 2 daily, operated by A319/320/Dash8-Q400



The airline continues to operate following domestic flights:

Zagreb – Dubrovnik 2 daily

Zagreb – Split 2 daily