Qatar Airways resumes American Airlines codeshare from late-May 2020

Qatar Airways last week resumed codeshare partnership with American Airlines, one week earlier than planned. Airlineroute’s previous report on codeshare service on 07MAY20 was based on schedule listing at the time, with early-June as launch date.



The codeshare partnership initially covers American Airlines’ domestic service via Chicago O’Hare and Dallas/Ft. Worth, effective from 21MAY20 (approximate).



Qatar Airways operated by American Airlines

Chicago O’Hare – Atlanta

Chicago O’Hare – Austin

Chicago O’Hare – Charlotte

Chicago O’Hare – Cincinnati

Chicago O’Hare – Columbus OH

Chicago O’Hare – Dallas/Ft. Worth

Chicago O’Hare – Denver

Chicago O’Hare – Detroit

Chicago O’Hare – Fort Lauderdale

Chicago O’Hare – Houston

Chicago O’Hare – Indianapolis

Chicago O’Hare – Las Vegas

Chicago O’Hare – Los Angeles

Chicago O’Hare – Miami

Chicago O’Hare – Minneapolis/St. Paul

Chicago O’Hare – Nashville

Chicago O’Hare – Newark

Chicago O’Hare – New Orleans

Chicago O’Hare – Orlando

Chicago O’Hare – Philadelphia

Chicago O’Hare – Phoenix

Chicago O’Hare – Pittsburgh

Chicago O’Hare – Portland OR

Chicago O’Hare – Raleigh/Durham

Chicago O’Hare – St. Louis

Chicago O’Hare – San Diego

Chicago O’Hare – San Francisco

Chicago O’Hare – Seattle

Chicago O’Hare – Tampa

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Atlanta

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Austin

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Boston

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Charlotte

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Chicago O’Hare

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Cincinnati

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Columbus OH

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Denver

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Detroit

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Fort Lauderdale

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Houston

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Indianapolis

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Las Vegas

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Los Angeles

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Miami

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Minneapolis/St. Paul

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Nashville

Dallas/Ft. Worth – New Orleans

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Orlando

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Phoenix

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Pittsburgh

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Portland OR

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Raleigh/Durham

Dallas/Ft. Worth – St. Louis

Dallas/Ft. Worth – San Diego

Dallas/Ft. Worth – San Francisco

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seattle

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tampa

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Washington Dulles