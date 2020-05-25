Qatar Airways resumes American Airlines codeshare from late-May 2020

Qatar Airways last week resumed codeshare partnership with American Airlines, one week earlier than planned. Airlineroute’s previous report on codeshare service on 07MAY20 was based on schedule listing at the time, with early-June as launch date.
The codeshare partnership initially covers American Airlines’ domestic service via Chicago O’Hare and Dallas/Ft. Worth, effective from 21MAY20 (approximate).
Qatar Airways operated by American Airlines
Chicago O’Hare – Atlanta
Chicago O’Hare – Austin
Chicago O’Hare – Charlotte
Chicago O’Hare – Cincinnati
Chicago O’Hare – Columbus OH
Chicago O’Hare – Dallas/Ft. Worth
Chicago O’Hare – Denver
Chicago O’Hare – Detroit
Chicago O’Hare – Fort Lauderdale
Chicago O’Hare – Houston
Chicago O’Hare – Indianapolis
Chicago O’Hare – Las Vegas
Chicago O’Hare – Los Angeles
Chicago O’Hare – Miami
Chicago O’Hare – Minneapolis/St. Paul
Chicago O’Hare – Nashville
Chicago O’Hare – Newark
Chicago O’Hare – New Orleans
Chicago O’Hare – Orlando
Chicago O’Hare – Philadelphia
Chicago O’Hare – Phoenix
Chicago O’Hare – Pittsburgh
Chicago O’Hare – Portland OR
Chicago O’Hare – Raleigh/Durham
Chicago O’Hare – St. Louis
Chicago O’Hare – San Diego
Chicago O’Hare – San Francisco
Chicago O’Hare – Seattle
Chicago O’Hare – Tampa
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Atlanta
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Austin
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Boston
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Charlotte
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Chicago O’Hare
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Cincinnati
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Columbus OH
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Denver
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Detroit
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Fort Lauderdale
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Houston
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Indianapolis
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Las Vegas
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Los Angeles
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Miami
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Minneapolis/St. Paul
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Nashville
Dallas/Ft. Worth – New Orleans
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Orlando
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Phoenix
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Pittsburgh
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Portland OR
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Raleigh/Durham
Dallas/Ft. Worth – St. Louis
Dallas/Ft. Worth – San Diego
Dallas/Ft. Worth – San Francisco
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seattle
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tampa
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Washington Dulles
