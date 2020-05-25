Jetstar Asia extends interim schedule to late-June 2020

By Jim Liu

Jetstar Asia last week announced further extension to its scheduled service suspension, now scheduled until 30JUN20 inclusive. As a result, the airline’s interim schedule is now extended to 30JUN20.

Singapore – Bangkok 2 weekly
3K515 SIN1045 – 1210BKK 320 36
3K516 BKK1250 – 1615SIN 320 36

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly
3K683 SIN0935 – 1040KUL 320 7
3K685 SIN1250 – 1355KUL 320 4

3K664 KUL1120 – 1230SIN 320 7
3K686 KUL1440 – 1545SIN 320 4

Singapore – Manila 1 weekly
3K761 SIN0615 – 0950MNL 320 2
3K762 MNL1030 – 1410SIN 320 2

