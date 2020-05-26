Peach June 2020 operations as of 22MAY20

Peach last week announced planned operation for the month of June 2020. Based on the announcement on Friday 22MAY20, the airline intends to resume all domestic routes by 19JUN20, although the airline will continue to operate reduced frequency.



Planned June 2020 domestic service as follows.



Fukuoka – Okinawa 1 daily (reduce from 3 daily)

Fukuoka – Sapporo New Chitose eff 19JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily

Osaka Kansai – Amami-Oshima eff 19JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily

Osaka Kansai – Fukuoka eff 19JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily (reduce from 2 daily)

Osaka Kansai – Ishigaki eff 19JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily (reduce from 2 daily)

Osaka Kansai – Kagoshima 1 daily (reduce from 3 daily)

Osaka Kansai – Kushiro eff 19JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily

Osaka Kansai – Miyazaki eff 19JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily (reduce from 2 daily)

Osaka Kansai – Nagasaki eff 19JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily

Osaka Kansai – Niigata eff 19JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily

Osaka Kansai – Okinawa 1 daily (2 daily from 19JUN20; reduce from 3 daily)

Osaka Kansai – Sapporo New Chitose 1 daily (2 daily from 19JUN20; reduce from 5 daily)

Osaka Kansai – Sendai eff 19JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily (reduce from 3 daily)

Osaka Kansai – Tokyo Narita 1 daily (reduce from 2 daily)

Sapporo New Chitose – Sendai eff 19JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily (reduce from 3 daily)

Tokyo Narita – Amami-Oshima eff 19JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily

Tokyo Narita – Fukuoka 1 daily (reduce from 2-3 daily)

Tokyo Narita – Ishigaki eff 19JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily

Tokyo Narita – Kagoshima 1 daily (reduce from 2 daily)

Tokyo Narita – Nagasaki eff 19JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily

Tokyo Narita – Okinawa 1 daily (2 daily from 19JUN20. Service reduction from 2 to 1 daily until 18JUN20)

Tokyo Narita – Sapporo New Chitose 1 daily (2 daily from 19JUN20; reduce from 7-8 daily)



International service is tentatively to resume from 01JUL20 at the earliest.