Air Rarotonga extends interim schedule to late-August 2020

Air Rarotonga in the last few days gradually extended interim operation until late-August 2020, where the airline continues to operate 3 weekly Rarotonga – Aitutaki flights, on board Saab 340 aircraft. On the airline’s website, the airline intends to resume Aitutaki Day Tour and other domestic service as early as 01AUG20, although this remains subject to change.



Planned operational schedule until 30AUG20 as follows.



GZ612 RAR0800 – 0850AIT SF3 13

GZ618 RAR1530 – 1620AIT SF3 5



GZ613 AIT0910 – 1000RAR SF3 13

GZ619 AIT1640 – 1730RAR SF3 5