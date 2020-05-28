SAS resumes limited long-haul passenger service from June 2020

SAS yesterday (27MAY20) announced service resumption on long-haul passenger routes, initially offering flights to the US from Copenhagen. From 10JUN20, planned service includes the following.
Copenhagen – Chicago O’Hare eff 11JUN20 2 weekly A330-300
SK943 CPH1540 – 1745ORD 333 47
SK944 ORD2205 – 1320+1CPH 333 15
Copenhagen – Newark eff 10JUN20 2 weekly A330-300
SK909 CPH1225 – 1455EWR 333 36
SK910 EWR1735 – 0715+1CPH 333 47
