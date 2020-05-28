Air New Zealand July/August 2020 International operations as of 28MAY20

Air New Zealand in the last few days extended interim schedule for International service, now scheduled until 31AUG20. As of 28MAY20, planned operation for July and August 2020 as follows.



Auckland – Brisbane 3 weekly A320neo/787-9

Auckland – Hong Kong 2 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Los Angeles 5 weekly 787-9

Auckland – Melbourne 3 weekly A320neo/787-9

Auckland – Niue A320neo operates every 2 weeks (1 weekly from 04AUG20. The interim schedule for Niue in effect until 31OCT20)

Auckland – Sydney 4 weekly A320neo/787-9

Brisbane – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo (until 24OCT20)

Sydney – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo (until 24OCT20)



Upon the removal of border restrictions across various Pacific Islands, Air New Zealand “is likely” to operate 1 weekly flight each to following destinations, according to its latest travel advisory: Noumea, Nadi, Apia, Tongatapu, Rarotonga and Papeete.