Jin Air resumes International service from June 2020

Jin Air in June 2020 plans to resume International service, initially operating service to Japan, Philippines and Taiwan. Planned operation as follows. Due to travel restrictions, certain service is only available to book as one-way flight.



Seoul Incheon – Cebu eff 05JUN20 1 weekly 737-800

LJ713 ICN0730 – 1120CEB 738 5

LJ714 CEB1220 – 1805ICN 738 5



Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai eff 05JUN20 1 weekly 737-800

LJ211 ICN0850 – 1030KIX 738 5

LJ212 KIX1130 – 1315ICN 738 5



Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan eff 04JUN20 1 weekly 777-200ER

LJ081 ICN1045 – 1210TPE 772 4

LJ082 TPE1320 – 1650ICN 772 4



Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita eff 05JUN20 1 weekly 737-800

LJ201 ICN0830 – 1055NRT 738 5

LJ202 NRT1155 – 1425ICN 738 5



The airline currently plans to operate 1 daily each to Osaka and Tokyo from 15JUN20. Further changes likely.