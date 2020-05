SAS restores additional European routes in June 2020

SAS earlier this week announced the restoration of additional intra-Scandinavia and European routes, scheduled in June 2020. Planned additional routes to be added as of 28MAY20 as follows.

Copenhagen – Aarhus eff 02JUN20 2 daily ATR72 (Regional Jet)

Copenhagen – Amsterdam eff 08JUN20 1 daily CRJ900 (CityJet)

Copenhagen – Bergen eff 08JUN20 1 daily CRJ900 (CityJet)

Copenhagen – Stavanger eff 08JUN20 1 daily CRJ900 (CityJet)

Stavanger – Aberdeen eff 08JUN20 1 daily CRJ900 (CityJet)

Stockholm Arlanda – Ängelholm eff 15JUN20 5 weekly ATR72 (Regional Jet)

Stockholm Arlanda – Helsinki eff 08JUN20 2 daily ATR72 (no service on Saturdays, 1 flight on Sundays; Regional Jet)

Stockholm Arlanda – Kalmar eff 08JUN20 5 weekly ATR72 (Regional Jet)

Stockholm Arlanda – Malmö eff 08JUN20 6 weekly ATR72 (Regional Jet)

Stockholm Arlanda – Skellefteå eff 01JUN20 1 daily A320

Stockholm Arlanda – Turku eff 08JUN20 5 weekly ATR72 (Regional Jet)