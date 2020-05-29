Myanmar National Airlines June 2020 International operations as of 28MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Myanmar National Airlines in the last few days extended scheduled service suspension on International routes. The airline intends to resume International flights in mid-June 2020, subject to further development.

Planned International operation in June 2020 as follows.

Yangon – Hong Kong eff 17JUN20 3 weekly 737-800
Yangon – Singapore eff 16JUN20 2 daily 737-800

