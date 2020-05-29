Myanmar National Airlines in the last few days extended scheduled service suspension on International routes. The airline intends to resume International flights in mid-June 2020, subject to further development.
Planned International operation in June 2020 as follows.
Yangon – Hong Kong eff 17JUN20 3 weekly 737-800
Yangon – Singapore eff 16JUN20 2 daily 737-800
Myanmar National Airlines June 2020 International operations as of 28MAY20
