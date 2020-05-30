Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands 15 – 30JUN20 operations as of 29MAY20

Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands on Friday (29MAY20) announced expanded schedule for the second half of June 2020. As quarantine restriction for flights from Denmark and Iceland to be lifted from 15JUN20. Planned operation from 15JUN20 to 30JUN20 includes the following.



Vagar/Faroe Islands – Billund 2 weekly

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Copenhagen 1 daily

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Reykjavik Keflavik 2 weekly (3 weekly from 22JUN20)