Ellinair resumes domestic flights from late-June 2020

Greek carrier Ellinair last week (25MAY20) resumes domestic service since 31MAR20, as the airline resumes scheduled operation in late-June 2020. Planned operation as follows.
Thessaloniki – Athens eff 22JUN20 3 weekly A319 (4 weekly from 02JUL20)
EL102 SKG1730 – 1825ATH 319 157
EL103 ATH1915 – 2010SKG 319 157
Service operates Day x236 from 02JUL20. This route was cancelled since 21MAR20.
Thessaloniki – Irakleion eff 28JUN20 3 weekly A319
EL050 SKG1900 – 2015HER 320 57
EL050 SKG1905 – 2020HER 320 1
EL051 HER2115 – 2230SKG 320 57
EL051 HER2120 – 2230SKG 320 1
