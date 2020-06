Aeroflot delays domestic addition from Moscow to July 2020

Aeroflot in recent schedule update revised planned domestic network additions from Moscow, scheduled in summer 2020 season. Planned service to Orsk, Penza and Ulan-Ude, is now scheduled from 01JUL20, instead of 01JUN20.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Orsk eff 01JUL20 1 daily Sukhoi SuperJet SSJ100 (Previously scheduled from 01JUN20; SU last operated from Moscow Domodedovo May 1993 – February 1995)

SU1060 SVO0210 – 0640OSW SU9 D

SU1061 OSW0800 – 0840SVO SU9 D



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Penza eff 01JUL20 1 daily Sukhoi SuperJet SSJ100 (Previously scheduled from 01JUN20; SU last operated from Moscow Bykovo May 1993 – November 1995)

SU1544 SVO0950 – 1110PEZ SU9 D

SU1545 PEZ1155 – 1340SVO SU9 D



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ulan-Ude eff 01JUL20 1 daily 737-800 (Previously scheduled from 01JUN20; service resumption since October 2014)

SU1526 SVO2240 – 0930+1UUD 73H D

SU1527 UUD1040 – 1210SVO 73H D