Thai Lion Air S20 International operations as of 29MAY20

Thai Lion Air in recent schedule update filed planned International service for the remainder of summer 2020 season, as the airline plans to resume International flights as early as 01JUL20. As of 29MAY20, planned operation includes the following.



Bangkok Don Mueang – Jakarta eff 02JUL20 4 weekly 737-800/-900ER (5 weekly from 01OCT20)

Bangkok Don Mueang – Kathmandu eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 737-900ER

Bangkok Don Mueang – Singapore eff 01OCT20 4 weekly 737-800

Bangkok Don Mueang – Taipei Taoyuan eff 02JUL20 4 weekly 737-800 (5 weekly from 05OCT20)