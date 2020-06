Air New Zealand week of 14JUN20 Domestic operations as of 31MAY20

Air New Zealand since 15MAY20 expanded interim operation on domestic routes, as New Zealand moved to Alert Level 2. The expanded interim operation sees additional routes being added between 18MAY20 and 08JUN20. The following is planned domestic operations for the week of 14JUN20, as operational frequency varies week by week on selected routes.



Auckland – Blenheim eff 01JUN20 8 weekly

Auckland – Christchurch 42 weekly

Auckland – Dunedin eff 18MAY20 7 weekly

Auckland – Gisborne 14 weekly

Auckland – Kerikeri 14 weekly

Auckland – Napier 33 weekly

Auckland – Nelson 32 weekly

Auckland – New Plymouth 20 weekly

Auckland – Palmerston North 34 weekly

Auckland – Queenstown 22 weekly

Auckland – Rotorua eff 25MAY20 7 weekly

Auckland – Taupo eff 08JUN20 3 weekly

Auckland – Tauranga 20 weekly

Auckland – Wellington 39 weekly

Auckland – Whangarei 14 weekly

Christchurch – Dunedin 35 weekly

Christchurch – Hamilton eff 18MAY20 14 weekly

Christchurch – Hokitika eff 25MAY20 4 weekly

Christchurch – Invercargill 26 weekly

Christchurch – Nelson 23 weekly

Christchurch – Palmerston North 21 weekly

Christchurch – Queenstown 29 weekly

Christchurch – Tauranga eff 01JUN20 9 weekly

Christchurch – Wellington 51 weekly

Wellington – Blenheim 19 weekly

Wellington – Dunedin eff 01JUN20 7 weekly

Wellington – Gisborne 7 weekly

Wellington – Hamilton 26 weekly

Wellington – Napier 19 weekly

Wellington – Nelson 32 weekly

Wellington – New Plymouth 19 weekly

Wellington – Queenstown 3 weekly

Wellington – Rotorua 19 weekly

Wellington – Tauranga 20 weekly

Wellington – Timaru eff 08JUN20 3 weekly