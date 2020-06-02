Gulf Air June 2020 Pakistan operations as of 31MAY20

Gulf Air on Sunday (31MAY20) resumed service to Pakistan, where it serves 7 routes. Due to traffic restrictions, the airline is only accepting reservations on one-way basis from Pakistan. Planned operation for the week of 31MAY20 as follows.



Bahrain – Faisalabad 3 weekly

Bahrain – Islamabad 3 weekly

Bahrain – Karachi 8 weekly (10 weekly from week of 07JUN20)

Bahrain – Lahore 3 weekly (4 weekly from week of 07JUN20)

Bahrain – Multan 5 weekly (6 weekly from week of 07JUN20)

Bahrain – Peshawar 3 weekly (4 weekly from 07JUN20)

Bahrain – Sialkot 5 weekly

Operational frequencies remain subject to change.