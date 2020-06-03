Transavia France outlines June 2020 operations

Transavia France in the last few days outlined its operational network in June, when it gradually resumes operation from 15JUN20. Initially from 15JUN20 to 28JUN20, the airline will operate following service to Portugal.



Lyon – Faro eff 15JUN20 2 weekly

Lyon – Lisbon eff 16JUN20 3 weekly

Lyon – Porto eff 15JUN20 4 weekly

Nantes – Faro eff 19JUN20 2 weekly

Nantes – Lisbon eff 15JUN20 3 weekly

Nantes – Porto eff 15JUN20 4 weekly



The airline will resume other service between 26JUN20 and 29JUN20.