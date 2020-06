Korean Air July 2020 Regional operations as of 03JUN20

Korean Air today (03JUN20) filed additional routes to be served during the month of July 2020, covering regional routes. The airline yesterday released planned service on long-haul routes. Preliminary regional operation in July 2020 includes service resumption to Japan, from Seoul Gimpo.



Planned regional operation in July 2020 as of 03JUN20 as follows.



Seoul Gimpo – Osaka Kansai 1 daily

Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 3 weekly (1 daily from 01AUG20)

Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01AUG20)

Seoul Incheon – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01AUG20)

Seoul Incheon – Manila 1 daily (2 daily from 01AUG20)

Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 3 weekly (4 weekly from 01AUG20)

Seoul Incheon – Qingdao 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Shenyang 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Singapore 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01AUG20)

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Yangon 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01AUG20)



Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks, pending on various travel restrictions.