Alliance Airlines adds Brisbane – Proserpine service from late-June 2020

Australian carrier Alliance Airlines from late-June 2020 is introducing new domestic service, with the addition of Brisbane – Proserpine (Whitsunday Coast). From 22JUN20, the airline will operate this route 4 times weekly. Operational aircraft is not specified for the moment.



QQ2310 BNE0630 – 0815PPP EQV 1

QQ2316 BNE1330 – 1515PPP EQV 3

QQ2318 BNE1430 – 1615PPP EQV 45



QQ2311 PPP0850 – 1020BNE EQV 1

QQ2317 PPP1550 – 1720BNE EQV 3

QQ2319 PPP1650 – 1820BNE EQV 45