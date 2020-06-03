Emirates July - October 2020 Johannesburg operation changes as of

Emirates in the last few days filed planned changes for Dubai – Johannesburg route, as the airline plans gradual service resumption as early as July 2020. Operational changes for Johannesburg, as of 1010GMT 03JUN20 as follows.



01JUL20 – 14JUL20 1 daily A380 (EK763/764)

15JUL20 – 31JUL20 2 daily A380 (EK761/762 operates from 15JUL20)

01AUG20 – 31AUG20 3 daily (EK765/766 operates with 777-300ER from 01AUG20)

eff 01SEP20 4 daily (EK767/768 operates with 777-300ER from 01SEP20)



EK761 DXB0405 – 1015JNB 388 D

EK763 DXB0955 – 1615JNB 388 D

EK765 DXB1440 – 2050JNB 77W D

EK767 DXB2320 – 0530+1JNB 77W D



EK768 JNB1030 – 2040DXB 77W D

EK762 JNB1340 – 2359DXB 388 D

EK764 JNB1910 – 0525+1DXB 388 D

EK766 JNB2220 – 0820+1DXB 77W D