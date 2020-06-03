tigerair Taiwan today (03JUN20) announced the extension of interim schedule to 31AUG20. From 01JUN20 to 31AUG20, the airline will only operate following service.
Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly
Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly
The airliner previously planned to resume Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon once weekly from June 2020, however this has been cancelled in late-May 2020.
tigerair Taiwan extends interim schedule to late-August 2020
