tigerair Taiwan extends interim schedule to late-August 2020

tigerair Taiwan today (03JUN20) announced the extension of interim schedule to 31AUG20. From 01JUN20 to 31AUG20, the airline will only operate following service.



Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly



The airliner previously planned to resume Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon once weekly from June 2020, however this has been cancelled in late-May 2020.