tigerair Taiwan extends interim schedule to late-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

tigerair Taiwan today (03JUN20) announced the extension of interim schedule to 31AUG20. From 01JUN20 to 31AUG20, the airline will only operate following service.

Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly
Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly

The airliner previously planned to resume Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon once weekly from June 2020, however this has been cancelled in late-May 2020.

