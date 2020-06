Swiss June 2020 European operations as of 31MAY20

Swiss International Air Lines last week filed additional update to its planned European operation in June 2020. The following is a list of operation as of 31MAY20, excluding flights operated by Edelweiss Air.



Additional changes remain possible, pending on various travel restrictions.



Geneva – Athens eff 18JUN20 3 weekly

Geneva – Dublin eff 19JUN20 2 weekly

Geneva – Faro eff 18JUN20 2 weekly

Geneva – Frankfurt eff 15JUN20 12 weekly

Geneva – Irakleion eff 20JUN20 2 weekly

Geneva – London Heathrow 4 weekly (7 weekly from week of 14JUN20)

Geneva – Malaga eff 19JUN20 2 weekly

Geneva – Moscow Domodedovo eff 15JUN20 2 weekly

Geneva – Nice eff 19JUN20 2 weekly

Geneva – Palma Mallorca eff 20JUN20 1 weekly

Geneva – Porto 1 weekly (3 weekly from week of 14JUN20, 4 from week of 21JUN20)

Geneva – Prague eff 21JUN20 1 weekly

Geneva – Prishtina eff 17JUN20 2 weekly

Zurich – Amsterdam 4 weekly (6 weekly from week of 14JUN20)

Zurich – Athens 5 weekly

Zurich – Barcelona 3 weekly (6 weekly from week of 14JUN20)

Zurich – Belgrade 4 weekly

Zurich – Berlin Tegel 7 weekly (11 weekly from week of 14JUN20)

Zurich – Brindisi 1 weekly (2 weekly from week of 21JUN20)

Zurich – Brussels 2 weekly (3 weekly from week of 14JUN20, 4 from week of 21JUN20)

Zurich – Bucharest 4 weekly

Zurich – Budapest 2 weekly (3 weekly from week of 14JUN20, 4 from week of 21JUN20)

Zurich – Copenhagen 4 weekly (5 weekly week of 14JUN20)

Zurich – Dublin 2 weekly (3 weekly from week of 14JUN20, 4 from week of 21JUN20)

Zurich – Dusseldorf 3 weekly (4 weekly from week of 14JUN20)

Zurich – Florence eff 18JUN20 2 weekly

Zurich – Gothenburg 2 weekly

Zurich – Hamburg 4 weekly (6 weekly from 14JUN20)

Zurich – Kyiv Borispil eff 21JUN20 1 weekly

Zurich – Lisbon 4 weekly

Zurich – London Heathrow 7 weekly (10 weekly from week of 14JUN20, 11 from week of 21JUN20)

Zurich – Madrid 3 weekly

Zurich – Malaga 4 weekly

Zurich – Manchester eff 15JUN20 2 weekly

Zurich – Moscow Domodedovo eff 26JUN20 2 weekly

Zurich – Munich eff 15JUN20 3 weekly (6 weekly from week of 21JUN20)

Zurich – Naples eff 15JUN20 3 weekly

Zurich – Nice 2 weekly (4 weekly from week of 14JUN20)

Zurich – Palermo eff 19JUN20 2 weekly

Zurich – Palma Mallorca 2 weekly (4 weekly week of 14JUN20, 3 week of 21JUN20)

Zurich – Paris CDG 2 weekly

Zurich – Porto 5 weekly

Zurich – Prague 3 weekly (4 weekly from week of 14JUN20)

Zurich – Rome 2 weekly (3 weekly week of 14JUN20, 4 week of 21JUN20)

Zurich – St. Petersburg eff 26JUN20 2 weekly

Zurich – Stockholm Arlanda 4 weekly (5 weekly from week of 14JUN20)

Zurich – Sylt 1 weekly

Zurich – Thessaloniki eff 20JUN20 1 weekly

Zurich – Valencia 4 weekly

Zurich – Vienna 5 weekly (6 weekly from week of 14JUN20)