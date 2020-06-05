Croatia Airlines June 2020 operations as of 05JUN20

Croatia Airlines this week released additional info regarding its operation for the month of June 2020. As of 05JUN20, planned operation from 01JUN20 to 21JUN20 as follows. Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on various travel restrictions.



Zagreb – Amsterdam 1 daily

Zagreb – Brussels eff 15JUN20 4 weekly

Zagreb – Copenhagen 5 weekly (1 daily from 08JUN20)

Zagreb – Dublin eff 16JUN20 3 weekly

Zagreb – Dubrovnik 2 daily

Zagreb – Frankfurt 2 daily

Zagreb – London Heathrow eff 15JUN20 2 weekly

Zagreb – Munich eff 15JUN20 3 weekly

Zagreb – Sarajevo eff 15JUN20 3 weekly

Zagreb – Split 2 daily

Zagreb – Split – Rome eff 15JUN20 3 weekly

Zagreb – Vienna eff 18JUN20 2 weekly

Zagreb – Zadar – Pula eff 08JUN20 1 daily

Zagreb – Zurich eff 08JUN20 4 weekly (10 weekly from 15JUN20)



The airline has already filed schedule for the period of 22JUN20 – 30JUN20, however this list only focuses on flights up to 21JUN20, based on the airline’s latest advisory.