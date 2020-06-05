Croatia Airlines this week released additional info regarding its operation for the month of June 2020. As of 05JUN20, planned operation from 01JUN20 to 21JUN20 as follows. Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on various travel restrictions.
Zagreb – Amsterdam 1 daily
Zagreb – Brussels eff 15JUN20 4 weekly
Zagreb – Copenhagen 5 weekly (1 daily from 08JUN20)
Zagreb – Dublin eff 16JUN20 3 weekly
Zagreb – Dubrovnik 2 daily
Zagreb – Frankfurt 2 daily
Zagreb – London Heathrow eff 15JUN20 2 weekly
Zagreb – Munich eff 15JUN20 3 weekly
Zagreb – Sarajevo eff 15JUN20 3 weekly
Zagreb – Split 2 daily
Zagreb – Split – Rome eff 15JUN20 3 weekly
Zagreb – Vienna eff 18JUN20 2 weekly
Zagreb – Zadar – Pula eff 08JUN20 1 daily
Zagreb – Zurich eff 08JUN20 4 weekly (10 weekly from 15JUN20)
The airline has already filed schedule for the period of 22JUN20 – 30JUN20, however this list only focuses on flights up to 21JUN20, based on the airline’s latest advisory.
Croatia Airlines June 2020 operations as of 05JUN20
