Turkish Airlines July 2020 Mainland China preliminary operations as of 08JUN20

Turkish Airlines in the last few days filed planned operation to Mainland China. Reported in earlier post, the Star Alliance carrier plans to resume service to Shanghai in late-June 2020, followed by Beijing and Guangzhou in July with reduced frequencies. Additional changes remain pending, based on regulation from China’s CAAC.



Istanbul – Beijing Capital 1 weekly 777-300ER

Istanbul – Guangzhou 3 weekly 777-300ER

Istanbul – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly 777-300ER



Service to Xi’An tentatively schedules to resume in August.