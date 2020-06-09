Qantas Aug/Sep 2020 Sydney – Tokyo aircraft changes

Qantas Airways during the month of August and September 2020 plans operational aircraft changes on Sydney – Tokyo Haneda route. The airline plans to resume majority of International service on 01AUG20, pending on travel restrictions. Upon service resumption, Airbus A330-200 is scheduled to operate from 01AUG20 until 13SEP20, replacing 747-400 aircraft.



QF025 SYD2050 – 0515+1HND 332 D

QF026 HND2200 – 0830+1SYD 332 D