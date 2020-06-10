Austrian Airlines in late-May 2020 filed planned service resumption on long-haul routes, although schedule is only updated until 04JUL20. From 01JUL20 to 04JUL20, initially filed long-haul operation includes the following.
Vienna – Bangkok 2 weekly 767-300ER
Vienna – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 767-300ER
Vienna – Newark 2 weekly 767-300ER
Vienna – Washington Dulles 2 weekly 767-300ER
Austrian 01-04JUL20 Long-Haul operations as of 08JUN20
Posted
Austrian Airlines in late-May 2020 filed planned service resumption on long-haul routes, although schedule is only updated until 04JUL20. From 01JUL20 to 04JUL20, initially filed long-haul operation includes the following.