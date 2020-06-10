Starlux Airlines July 2020 operations as of 09JUN20

Starlux Airlines this week filed planned operation for July 2020. Subject to various travel restrictions, planned operation as follows.



Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 3 weekly A321neo

JX201 TPE0820 – 1005MFM 32Q 257

JX202 MFM1105 – 1300TPE 32Q 257



Taipei Taoyuan – Penang 1 daily A321neo (Increase from 1 weekly in June 2020)

JX721 TPE0940 – 1410PEN 32Q D

JX722 PEN1510 – 2000TPE 32Q D



The airline’s Taipei Taoyuan – Da Nang service remains cancelled in July 2020, while planned Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu route from 01JUL20 has been cancelled for summer 2020 season.