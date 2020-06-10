Starlux Airlines July 2020 operations as of 09JUN20

By Jim Liu

Starlux Airlines this week filed planned operation for July 2020. Subject to various travel restrictions, planned operation as follows.

Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 3 weekly A321neo
JX201 TPE0820 – 1005MFM 32Q 257
JX202 MFM1105 – 1300TPE 32Q 257

Taipei Taoyuan – Penang 1 daily A321neo (Increase from 1 weekly in June 2020)
JX721 TPE0940 – 1410PEN 32Q D
JX722 PEN1510 – 2000TPE 32Q D

The airline’s Taipei Taoyuan – Da Nang service remains cancelled in July 2020, while planned Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu route from 01JUL20 has been cancelled for summer 2020 season.

