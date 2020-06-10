Starlux Airlines July 2020 operations as of 09JUN20

Starlux Airlines this week filed planned operation for July 2020. Subject to various travel restrictions, planned operation as follows.
Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 3 weekly A321neo
JX201 TPE0820 – 1005MFM 32Q 257
JX202 MFM1105 – 1300TPE 32Q 257
Taipei Taoyuan – Penang 1 daily A321neo (Increase from 1 weekly in June 2020)
JX721 TPE0940 – 1410PEN 32Q D
JX722 PEN1510 – 2000TPE 32Q D
The airline’s Taipei Taoyuan – Da Nang service remains cancelled in July 2020, while planned Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu route from 01JUL20 has been cancelled for summer 2020 season.
