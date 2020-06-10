Sounds Air June/July 2020 operations as of 09JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

New Zealand’s Sounds Air during the month of June and July 2020 will continue to operate reduced schedule, despite New Zealand moves to Alert Level 1 on 09JUN20. However, with the end of physical distancing restriction, the airline will offer full seating capacity.

Planned interim schedule in June/July 2020 as follows:

Christchurch – Blenheim 3 weekly
Paraparaumu – Blenheim 2 weekly
Paraparaumu – Nelson 2 weekly
Wellington – Blenheim 4-5 daily
Wellington – Nelson 2-3 daily
Wellington – Picton 4 weekly
Wellington – Taupo 4 weekly
Wellington – Westport 3 weekly

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.