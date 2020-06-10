Sounds Air June/July 2020 operations as of 09JUN20

New Zealand’s Sounds Air during the month of June and July 2020 will continue to operate reduced schedule, despite New Zealand moves to Alert Level 1 on 09JUN20. However, with the end of physical distancing restriction, the airline will offer full seating capacity.



Planned interim schedule in June/July 2020 as follows:



Christchurch – Blenheim 3 weekly

Paraparaumu – Blenheim 2 weekly

Paraparaumu – Nelson 2 weekly

Wellington – Blenheim 4-5 daily

Wellington – Nelson 2-3 daily

Wellington – Picton 4 weekly

Wellington – Taupo 4 weekly

Wellington – Westport 3 weekly