Mandarin Airlines adds China Airlines 737-800 on Taipei – Penghu route in July 2020

Mandarin Airlines in July 2020 plans to increase capacity on Taipei Song Shan – Penghu (Magong) route, with the addition of Boeing 737-800 aircraft leased from China Airlines. The 737 is scheduled to operate 2 daily, from 05JUL20 to 31JUL20.



The airline starting this month gradually increases service to Penghu, which sees up to 16-17 daily flights by July 2020.



AE2375 TSA1550 – 1635MZG 738 D

AE2381 TSA1900 – 1945MZG 738 D



AE2364 MZG1010 – 1055TSA 738 D

AE2382 MZG2030 – 2115TSA 738 D