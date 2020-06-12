Cyprus Airways this week resumes scheduled passenger service, initially operating Larnaca – Athens route. Additional routes will be resumed by July 2020, pending on various traffic restrictions.
Larnaca – Athens eff 09JUN20 5 weekly A319 (1 daily from 22JUN20)
Larnaca – Geneva eff 03JUL20 1 weekly A319
Larnaca – Irakleion eff 02JUL20 2 weekly A319
Larnaca – Rhodes eff 10JUL20 2 weekly A319
Larnaca – Skitahos eff 20JUL20 2 weekly A319
Larnaca – Tel Aviv eff 02JUL20 5 weekly A319
Larnaca – Thessaloniki eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A319 (2 weekly from 11JUL20)
Larnaca – Zurich eff 05JUL20 2 weekly A319
Cyprus Airways S20 operations as of 11JUN20
