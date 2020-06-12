Cyprus Airways S20 operations as of 11JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Cyprus Airways this week resumes scheduled passenger service, initially operating Larnaca – Athens route. Additional routes will be resumed by July 2020, pending on various traffic restrictions.

Larnaca – Athens eff 09JUN20 5 weekly A319 (1 daily from 22JUN20)
Larnaca – Geneva eff 03JUL20 1 weekly A319
Larnaca – Irakleion eff 02JUL20 2 weekly A319
Larnaca – Rhodes eff 10JUL20 2 weekly A319
Larnaca – Skitahos eff 20JUL20 2 weekly A319
Larnaca – Tel Aviv eff 02JUL20 5 weekly A319
Larnaca – Thessaloniki eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A319 (2 weekly from 11JUL20)
Larnaca – Zurich eff 05JUL20 2 weekly A319


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.