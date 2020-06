Orbest Airlines extends scheduled service suspension to July 2020

Orbest Airlines in recent schedule update revised planned scheduled service resumption, now scheduled in late-July 2020. As a result of the ongoing delay, planned service to Varadero is now scheduled to commence in August 2020.



Lisbon – Cancun eff 19JUL20 1 weekly (2nd weekly 04AUG20 – 08SEP20)

Lisbon – Punta Cana eff 20JUL20 1 weekly (2nd weekly 07AUG20 – 04SEP20)

Lisbon – Varadero 01AUG20 – 03OCT20 1 weekly, new route (Previously scheduled from 30MAY20)