Korean Air from late-August 2020 intends to resume Seoul Incheon – Boston route, initially operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. From 22AUG20 to 31AUG20, the Skyteam member to operate this route 3 times weekly.
Following schedule is effective for the week of 24AUG20.
KE091 ICN0930 – 1030BOS 789 246
KE092 BOS1315 – 1615+1ICN 789 246
Korean Air resumes Boston service from late-August 2020
