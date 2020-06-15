Chair Airlines S20 operations as of 12JUN20

Chair Airlines recently filed revised summer operation, as the airline plans to resume scheduled service as early as July 2020. Planned operation as of 12JUN20 as follows, based on available flight offerings on the airline's website.



Zurich – Beirut eff 09JUL20 2 weekly

Zurich – Djerba eff 04SEP20 1 weekly

Zurich – Hurghada eff 30AUG20 2 weekly

Zurich – Ibiza eff 20SEP20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 29SEP20)

Zurich – Irakleion eff 13JUL20 1 weekly

Zurich – Kos eff 11JUL20 1 weekly

Zurich – Larnaca eff 11JUL20 1 weekly

Zurich – Marsa Alam eff 03SEP20 1 weekly

Zurich – Ohrid Service cancelled

Zurich – Prishtina Service cancelled

Zurich – Rhodes eff 10JUL20 1 weekly

Zurich – Sharm el Sheikh eff 28SEP20 1 weekly

Zurich – Skopje Service cancelled



Planned operation remains likely to change due to various travel restrictions.