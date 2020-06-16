T'Way Air closes Khabarovsk reservations from July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Korean carrier T’Way Air in recent weeks closed reservation for its planned new service to Russia Far East. The airline previously scheduled Seoul Incheon – Khabarovsk service 3 times weekly, however reservation is no longer available on the airline’s website.

Original launch date was scheduled on 02JUL20.

TW445 ICN1750 – 2200KHV 737 246
TW446 KHV0140 – 0400ICN 737 246

