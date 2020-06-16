Royal Brunei on Monday (15JUN20) released planned operation for the month of July and August 2020, largely remains unchanged to schedule in June. For the month of July and August 2020, the airline is re-timing flight operation on 1 of 2 weekly flights to Singapore, enabling same day connection to Singapore Airlines’ Singapore – London Heathrow service, according to the statement.
Bandar Seri Begawan – Hong Kong 2 weekly
Bandar Seri Begawan – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly
Bandar Seri Begawan – Manila 1 weekly
Bandar Seri Begawan – Melbourne 2 weekly
Bandar Seri Begawan – Singapore 2 weekly
Royal Brunei July/August 2020 operations as of 15JUN20
