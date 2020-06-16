Royal Brunei July/August 2020 operations as of 15JUN20

Royal Brunei on Monday (15JUN20) released planned operation for the month of July and August 2020, largely remains unchanged to schedule in June. For the month of July and August 2020, the airline is re-timing flight operation on 1 of 2 weekly flights to Singapore, enabling same day connection to Singapore Airlines’ Singapore – London Heathrow service, according to the statement.



Bandar Seri Begawan – Hong Kong 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Manila 1 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Melbourne 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Singapore 2 weekly